Wake Up Wall Street: Equities remain supported despite higher yields as readings look strong

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 16:

Equity markets continue to be supported by strong economic data from the US. This time it was the turn of retail sales to add to a strong labor market. Yields have ticked higher as a result, but financial conditions remain notably loose leading risk assets to remain supported. On Thursday we have limited data with PPI downgraded due to the CPI release earlier this week. Earnings in Europe have been strong this morning in the banking and telecoms sector, but so far we are likely to have a relatively lackluster day. Markets are becoming more and more accustomed to higher rates for longer and do not seem concerned about a strong US economy.

The US Dollar has naturally been supported but is under some small position squaring pressure Thursday morning rather than any major shift in sentiment. The Dollar Index is at 103.76 now. Gold is flat at $1,839, and Oil is higher at $79.10.

European markets are up slightly: Dax +0.4%. Eurostoxx +0.1%, CAC +0.5% and FTSE +0.01%.

US futures are lower: Nasdaq and Dow both -0.4% and S&P -0.3%.

AIG is up on earnings beat.

Cisco (CSCO) raises guidance for the year ahead.

Hasbro (HAS) forecasts annual profit below estimates.

Marathon Oil (MRO) down on revenue miss.

ROKU forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates.

Shopify (SHOP) beats on top and bottom lines.

Twilio (TWLO) beats on earnings.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN BofA Securities Underperform>>Buy $7>>$9 Iris Energy IREN H.C. Wainwright Neutral>>Buy $3>>$8 Generac GNRC Canaccord Genuity Hold>>Buy $104>>$175 Israel Discount Bank ISDAY Barclays Equal Weight>>Overweight Pagaya PGY Canaccord Genuity Hold>>Buy $1.5>>$3 Restaurant Brands Int'l QSR KeyBanc Capital Markets Sector Weight>>Overweight $76 Roblox RBLX The Benchmark Company Sell>>Hold Roku ROKU Atlantic Equities Underweight>>Neutral $76 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG Wells Fargo Equal Weight>>Overweight $75>>$100 Seagen SGEN Raymond James Outperform>>Strong Buy $155>>$175 Activision Blizzard ATVI Deutsche Bank Hold>>Buy $83>>$90 Grifols, S.A. GRFS Barclays Underweight>>Equal Weight Marathon Oil MRO The Benchmark Company Hold>>Buy $32 Seagen SGEN Evercore ISI In-line>>Outperform $140>>$175

Thursday, February 16, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET ACV Auctions ACVA Piper Sandler Overweight>>Neutral $11 CarGurus CARG Piper Sandler Neutral>>Underweight $12 Check Point Software CHKP SMBC Nikko Neutral>>Underperform $125>>$120 Electronic Arts EA Deutsche Bank Buy>>Hold $125 Floor & Decor FND Telsey Advisory Group Outperform>>Market Perform $90 FLEX LNG FLNG Danske Bank Buy>>Hold Kornit Digital KRNT Barclays Overweight>>Equal Weight $34>>$28 Livent LTHM BofA Securities Buy>>Neutral $26>>$29 Invitation Homes INVH Evercore ISI Outperform>>In-line $33>>$32 Hello Group MOMO Morgan Stanley Overweight>>Equal-Weight $9>>$12 NVIDIA NVDA DZ Bank Buy>>Sell $195 RingCentral RNG Evercore ISI Outperform>>In-line $40 SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE Jefferies Buy>>Hold $170

