Wake Up Wall Street: Equities remain supported despite higher yields as readings look strong

NEWS
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 16:

Equity markets continue to be supported by strong economic data from the US. This time it was the turn of retail sales to add to a strong labor market. Yields have ticked higher as a result, but financial conditions remain notably loose leading risk assets to remain supported. On Thursday we have limited data with PPI downgraded due to the CPI release earlier this week. Earnings in Europe have been strong this morning in the banking and telecoms sector, but so far we are likely to have a relatively lackluster day. Markets are becoming more and more accustomed to higher rates for longer and do not seem concerned about a strong US economy. 

The US Dollar has naturally been supported but is under some small position squaring pressure Thursday morning rather than any major shift in sentiment. The Dollar Index is at 103.76 now. Gold is flat at $1,839, and Oil is higher at $79.10.

European markets are up slightly: Dax +0.4%. Eurostoxx +0.1%, CAC +0.5% and FTSE +0.01%.

US futures are lower: Nasdaq and Dow both -0.4% and S&P -0.3%.

AIG is up on earnings beat.

Cisco (CSCO) raises guidance for the year ahead.

Hasbro (HAS) forecasts annual profit below estimates.

Marathon Oil (MRO) down on revenue miss.

ROKU forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates.

Shopify (SHOP) beats on top and bottom lines.

Twilio (TWLO) beats on earnings.

Upgrades

Thursday, February 16, 2023

COMPANY

TICKER

BROKERAGE FIRM

RATINGS CHANGE

PRICE TARGET

Algonquin Power & Utilities

AQN

BofA Securities

Underperform>>Buy

$7>>$9
         
         

Iris Energy

IREN

H.C. Wainwright

Neutral>>Buy

$3>>$8

Generac

GNRC

Canaccord Genuity

Hold>>Buy

$104>>$175

Israel Discount Bank

ISDAY

Barclays

Equal Weight>>Overweight

  

Pagaya

PGY

Canaccord Genuity

Hold>>Buy

$1.5>>$3

Restaurant Brands Int'l

QSR

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sector Weight>>Overweight

$76

Roblox

RBLX

The Benchmark Company

Sell>>Hold

  

Roku

ROKU

Atlantic Equities

Underweight>>Neutral

$76

Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG

Wells Fargo

Equal Weight>>Overweight

$75>>$100

Seagen

SGEN

Raymond James

Outperform>>Strong Buy

$155>>$175

Activision Blizzard

ATVI

Deutsche Bank

Hold>>Buy

$83>>$90

Grifols, S.A.

GRFS

Barclays

Underweight>>Equal Weight

  

Marathon Oil

MRO

The Benchmark Company

Hold>>Buy

$32

Seagen

SGEN

Evercore ISI

In-line>>Outperform

$140>>$175

Downgrades

Thursday, February 16, 2023

COMPANY

TICKER

BROKERAGE FIRM

RATINGS CHANGE

PRICE TARGET

ACV Auctions

ACVA

Piper Sandler

Overweight>>Neutral

$11

CarGurus

CARG

Piper Sandler

Neutral>>Underweight

$12

Check Point Software

CHKP

SMBC Nikko

Neutral>>Underperform

$125>>$120

Electronic Arts

EA

Deutsche Bank

Buy>>Hold

$125

Floor & Decor

FND

Telsey Advisory Group

Outperform>>Market Perform

$90

FLEX LNG

FLNG

Danske Bank

Buy>>Hold

  

Kornit Digital

KRNT

Barclays

Overweight>>Equal Weight

$34>>$28

Livent

LTHM

BofA Securities

Buy>>Neutral

$26>>$29

Invitation Homes

INVH

Evercore ISI

Outperform>>In-line

$33>>$32

Hello Group

MOMO

Morgan Stanley

Overweight>>Equal-Weight

$9>>$12

NVIDIA

NVDA

DZ Bank

Buy>>Sell

$195

RingCentral

RNG

Evercore ISI

Outperform>>In-line

$40

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SITE

Jefferies

Buy>>Hold

$170

 

Source: WSJ.com

