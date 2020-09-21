VXRT Stock Price: Vaxart Inc. vaults higher on FDA approval of oral coronavirus vaccine

NASDAQ:VXRT jumped a further 3% on investor optimism of the biotech firm’s coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Vaxart’s oral vaccine candidate received IND status by the FDA.

A further announcement reported that Vaxart registered patents in Europe for its norovirus treatments.

NASDAQ:VXRT has had a nice rebound this week as investors saw the stock price rise by over 30% during the last five trading sessions. Shares are now up over 1,300% over the past 52-weeks although the stock is currently trading at nearly half of the 52-week high price of $17.49. The biotech stock has had quite the correction over the past month as investors have flocked from one coronavirus vaccine company to the next in hopes of hitting a home run with the successful candidate.

Vaxart announced that it has successfully registered for patents in Europe for its oral vaccine candidates for norovirus. This shows that the San Francisco-based biotech firm is thinking long-term and anticipating the opportunity to create multiple revenue streams, instead of placing all of their eggs into the COVID-19 basket. The company also announced that its coronavirus vaccine received IND or investigational new drug status from the FDA which means that Vaxart can begin clinical testing on human beings as soon as possible. Vaxart announced that it is hoping to begin Phase 1 of its clinical testing by the end of September.

This is good news for Vaxart investors and considering the stock’s low price now we may see an increased trading volume over the next few weeks. The simplicity and ease of storage of Vaxart’s coronavirus vaccine could be a benefit, although investors should wait to see how the clinical trials go in terms of efficacy, before investing more into the stock. Currently, there are over 40 potential vaccine candidates and a majority of them are already in the late phases of clinical testing, which means Vaxart has to rapidly make up ground in a short amount of time.