Vulnerable Senate Republicans raise alarm over coronavirus stimulus impasse – Politico

With the absence of a solution over the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package from America, the US Senate Republicans to reach the final weeks of the Presidential Election without any government help, Politico hints. This puts the Donald Trump-led army into worrisome conditions and weighs on the odds favoring Mr. Trump’s re-election.

It's worth mentioning that the US House is still expected to vote on the bill on Friday, as per the latest tweet from Politico's Jake Sherman.

Key notes

The piece relies on the comments from various Republican members suggesting that it would not be suitable for the Senate to adjourn for the election without any relief to people suffered due to the pandemic.

It was also signaled that the US Senate will keep running for at least a week to keep the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett moving forward.

Politico also mentioned that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t blamed for the deadlock and is in white-collar despite his earlier dislike for the package progress.

Market implications

Not only the overall structure of the write-up but comments from Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) also hint that the COVID-19 stimulus will soon be settled. While the same can keep the cautious optimism on the cards, global markets are currently witnessing the pre-NFP trading lull, amid China’s absence.