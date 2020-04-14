Volatility: Illiquidity has played a big role – Morgan Stanley

Lisa Shalett, CIO at Morgan Stanley, explains the recent market volatility.

Key quotes

“The bear market is the result of investors dealing with the fear and uncertainty of a global pandemic, combined with a drastic slowdown in economic activity and an oil-price collapse.”

“Illiquidity has played a big role in volatility, as investors sold securities to raise cash.”

“Too few buyers, when nearly every asset class was declining in price, became a recipe for the kind of extreme volatility across asset classes we've been seeing lately.”