Visa Technical Analysis Summary
Sell Stop։ Below 206.5
Stop Loss։ Above 226.7
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Visa Chart Analysis
Visa Technical Analysis
The technical analysis of the Visa stock price chart on daily timeframe shows #S-V, Daily failed to breached above the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is level. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower boundary of Donchian channel at 206.5. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above the upper boundary of Donchian channel at 226.7. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal high, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (226.7) without reaching the order (206.5), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis of Stocks - Visa
Visa stock edged down after British lawmakers said they plan to investigate Visa and Mastercard fee increases. Will the Visa stock price continue rebounding?
Visa Inc is a global financial services company which facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities with market capitalization at $468.91 billion. The stock is trading at P/E ratio (Trailing Twelve Months) of 38.3 currently, Visa earned $24.11B revenue (ttm) and has a Return on Equity (ttm) of 33.36%. On October 26 Visa beat Q4 estimates sales of $6.6 billion, a 29% increase from the year-ago quarter. Visa and Mastercard, with China's UnionPay, operate the world's biggest electronic payment networks. Visa expects to move $17 trillion in consumer spending and $15 trillion-$20 trillion of business spending to cards and digital formats while much of that spending is still done in cash currently, and checks. In June 2021 Visa announced it is partnering with Facebook on WhatsApp payments in Brazil. However, there are hurdles the company needs to overcome. Visa has complained to the US government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payments rival RuPay gives it an unfair advantage vis-a-vis the US card giant in a key market. And on November 17 online retail giant Amazon said it would stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards starting on January 19, 2022 citing excessive transaction fees. Yesterday British parliamentary committee announced it plans to scrutinize increases in the fees Visa and Mastercard charge businesses after the country's payments regulator found no evidence to justify the rises. Visa stock slipped 0.33% after the news.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
