- Virgin Galactic stock drops nearly 18% in premarket.
- NYSE: SPCE says enhancement period to begin one month later than expected.
- Startrek's William Shatner heads into space this week on Blue Origin.
Virgin Galactic shares are trading sharply lower in Friday's premarket after the Unity 23 test flight is rescheduled. At the time of writing, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares are trading at $19.83, down 17.6% from Thursday's close. The stock is a retail and WallStreetBets favourite, and it does exhibit high volatility. SPCE stock has seen some huge swings in 2021 with highs above $60.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$6.2 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|Price/Book
|8
|Enterprise Value
|$10.5 billion
|Gross Margin
|Net Margin
|
|52-week high
|$62.8
|52-week low
|$14.27
|Short Interest
|11.3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|HOLD $30.64
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock news
This should have potentially been a good week for space exploration stocks after the widely publicized trip of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) on board a Blue Origin rocket into space. Shattner was visibly moved in an interview after landing back on earth. Shatner said, "I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now — I don’t want to lose it,” Shatner added. “It’s so much larger than me and life…It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.” He also added it was a profound experience and overwhelming. The attention then was firmly back on space stocks.
Britain's Prince William was less than impressed, saying ahead of the global climate conference: "We’ve seen everyone trying to get space tourism going... we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the Prince said in an interview with the BBC.
Now though, Virgin Galactic has grabbed the attention but for all the wrong reasons. The Virgin Galactic (SPCE) share price had been pretty stable of late, but all that has now changed and the breakout has occurred. The company said late on Thursday that commercial service is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, pushed back by about one month.
This news was not received well by investors, and the Virgin Galactic (SPCE) price fell sharply in after-hours trading.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock forecast
We can see from the daily chart below just how volatile this one is. Recently, the Virgin share price had been in a tightening range, and as we know that usually leads to a violent breakout. Well, that is what we now have, but unfortunately to the downside. Should Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares rise from here? Zooming out and taking a look at the longer-term weekly chart, we can see support at $17.38 from the large amount of volume at this level – the point of control. That would be the first support zone for those wanting to buy the dip.
The daily chart also shows some support at $18.06. This is where Virgin (SPCE) shares really took off from (excuse the pun) and rallied sharply. If those levels do not hold, then $14.50 is the next support. As ever, please use stops, especially in something super volatile like Virgin Galacitc (SPCE) stock.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.