Virgin Galactic stock drops nearly 18% in premarket.

NYSE: SPCE says enhancement period to begin one month later than expected.

Startrek's William Shatner heads into space this week on Blue Origin.

Virgin Galactic shares are trading sharply lower in Friday's premarket after the Unity 23 test flight is rescheduled. At the time of writing, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares are trading at $19.83, down 17.6% from Thursday's close. The stock is a retail and WallStreetBets favourite, and it does exhibit high volatility. SPCE stock has seen some huge swings in 2021 with highs above $60.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) key statistics

Market Cap $6.2 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/Book 8 Enterprise Value $10.5 billion Gross Margin Net Margin 52-week high $62.8 52-week low $14.27 Short Interest 11.3% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target HOLD $30.64

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock news

This should have potentially been a good week for space exploration stocks after the widely publicized trip of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) on board a Blue Origin rocket into space. Shattner was visibly moved in an interview after landing back on earth. Shatner said, "I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now — I don’t want to lose it,” Shatner added. “It’s so much larger than me and life…It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.” He also added it was a profound experience and overwhelming. The attention then was firmly back on space stocks.

Britain's Prince William was less than impressed, saying ahead of the global climate conference: "We’ve seen everyone trying to get space tourism going... we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the Prince said in an interview with the BBC.

Now though, Virgin Galactic has grabbed the attention but for all the wrong reasons. The Virgin Galactic (SPCE) share price had been pretty stable of late, but all that has now changed and the breakout has occurred. The company said late on Thursday that commercial service is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, pushed back by about one month.

This news was not received well by investors, and the Virgin Galactic (SPCE) price fell sharply in after-hours trading.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock forecast

We can see from the daily chart below just how volatile this one is. Recently, the Virgin share price had been in a tightening range, and as we know that usually leads to a violent breakout. Well, that is what we now have, but unfortunately to the downside. Should Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares rise from here? Zooming out and taking a look at the longer-term weekly chart, we can see support at $17.38 from the large amount of volume at this level – the point of control. That would be the first support zone for those wanting to buy the dip.

The daily chart also shows some support at $18.06. This is where Virgin (SPCE) shares really took off from (excuse the pun) and rallied sharply. If those levels do not hold, then $14.50 is the next support. As ever, please use stops, especially in something super volatile like Virgin Galacitc (SPCE) stock.