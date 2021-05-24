Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Price and News: To the moon, mars or just higher! Key chart levels

- SPCE shasres rally as successful test flight completed at the weekend.
- SPCE shares break from bearish trend in palce since March.
- Virgin Galactic still in early stage mission but shareholders rush back in.
Virgin Galactic returned to space over the weekend, excuse the easy pun, as the company completed a successful space flight of its VSS Unity spacecraft from New Mexico. Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said: “Today’s flight showcased the inherent elegance and safety of our spaceflight system, while marking a major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight in New Mexico. Space travel is a bold and adventurous endeavor, and I am incredibly proud of our talented team for making the dream of private space travel a reality. We will immediately begin processing the data gained from this successful test flight, and we look forward to sharing news on our next planned milestone.” Virgin Galactic fulfilled a number of test objectives during the flight, including: Collected data to be used for the final two verification reports that are required as part of the current FAA commercial reusable spacecraft operator’s license.
It is this statement re verification reports and receiving FAA license that will grab the attention of most investors. SPCE shares are trading at $26.45 in Monday's premarket, a gain of 25%.
SPCE stock forecast
SPCE shareholders have not had an easy time for most of 2021 as a series of delays have hurt investor interest and seen the share price drop from above $62 in early February to below $15 by May. The chart clearly shows the strong support line which did arrest the fall in SPCE before any information was known about this weekend's test flight. SPCE shares have rallied strongly and taken out some key resistance levels along the way. The move out of the down channel was accompanied by a nice spike in volume which is always a confirmation signal. The next target, resistance comes at $23.89, the spike low from March 5, above this there is a gap to fill (highlighted), and filling that gap will see SPCE shares retrace all the way to the key 200-day moving average at $26.42. The two momentum oscillators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are trending nicely higher with price and also of note is the crossover buy signal generated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The key levels to hold for support are the 9-day moving average at $18.60 and the breakout level of $18.06. Below this it is back to the bearish tone and holding $14.50 then becomes key.
|Support
|18.60
|18.06
|14.50
|12.10 march low
|9.06
|Resistance
|23.89
|25.52 gap
|26.42 gap
|26.42 200-day
|31.74
