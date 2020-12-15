Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE Stock) Price Forecast: Plummets after test flight to space fails

- NYSE:SPCE drops 17.42% to start the week as global markets remain flat.
- Saturday’s space travel test failed as an onboard computer lost connection to the mothership.
- Wall Street is eyeing this as a buying opportunity and not a failure of the company.
NYSE:SPCE had a momentous month leading up to Saturday’s failed launch as the stock rose over 70% in anticipation of Virgin Galactic inching closer to realized space travel. Shares of SPCE sank by over 17% on Monday as a result of investors abandoning ship over the much-publicized debacle. The growth during November still means the stock is up nearly 250% over the past 52-weeks, as the former SPAC IPO recently celebrated its first birthday on the public markets.
Unfortunately for the Richard Branson owned company, the test run of Unity, its SpaceShipTwo vehicle had an onboard computer malfunction shortly after detaching from the mothership which caused it to not fully ignite. While many saw this as a technical issue, the failure to ignite was actually a failsafe built into the ship by Virgin Galactic, in the off-chance that there was a computer malfunction. Virgin Galactic is confident that they can replicate the test once more when they figure out what the issue was with the onboard computer.
SPCE stock news
While a failed test is never great news, especially for a company that is planning to send civilian travellers into space with this technology, it should be a relief that this was a technical failure and not a structural one. Virgin Galactic still plans to move ahead with its plans for sending Branson into space at some point in 2021, although there is no word if that date will be pushed back due to the recent failure. If investors are still bullish on SPCE as a leader in the space travel industry, this may be the time to buy the dip as a successful test in the near future could drive this price right back up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.