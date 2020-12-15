Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE Stock) Price Forecast: Plummets after test flight to space fails

NYSE:SPCE drops 17.42% to start the week as global markets remain flat.

Saturday’s space travel test failed as an onboard computer lost connection to the mothership.

Wall Street is eyeing this as a buying opportunity and not a failure of the company.

NYSE:SPCE had a momentous month leading up to Saturday’s failed launch as the stock rose over 70% in anticipation of Virgin Galactic inching closer to realized space travel. Shares of SPCE sank by over 17% on Monday as a result of investors abandoning ship over the much-publicized debacle. The growth during November still means the stock is up nearly 250% over the past 52-weeks, as the former SPAC IPO recently celebrated its first birthday on the public markets.

Unfortunately for the Richard Branson owned company, the test run of Unity, its SpaceShipTwo vehicle had an onboard computer malfunction shortly after detaching from the mothership which caused it to not fully ignite. While many saw this as a technical issue, the failure to ignite was actually a failsafe built into the ship by Virgin Galactic, in the off-chance that there was a computer malfunction. Virgin Galactic is confident that they can replicate the test once more when they figure out what the issue was with the onboard computer.

SPCE stock news

While a failed test is never great news, especially for a company that is planning to send civilian travellers into space with this technology, it should be a relief that this was a technical failure and not a structural one. Virgin Galactic still plans to move ahead with its plans for sending Branson into space at some point in 2021, although there is no word if that date will be pushed back due to the recent failure. If investors are still bullish on SPCE as a leader in the space travel industry, this may be the time to buy the dip as a successful test in the near future could drive this price right back up.