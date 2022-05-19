BBIG stock actually rose on Wednesday despite a market crash.

Vinco stockholders are bulled up for the Cryptyde spin-off.

BBIG is not a good investment in our view.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock was a notable green closer in a sea of red on Wednesday. BBIG closed at $3.05, up just over 6%. This is impressive when you consider the carnage all around and the less than enthusiastic sentiment toward crypto assets right now. So why the spike, and will it last?

Vinco Ventures Stock News

We remain negative on this one and view this latest spike as merely an unsustainable move. The imminent spin-off of Cryptyde approaches, and investors have been pushing BBIG stock higher. No date is yet set in stone with the last information putting the spin-off around May 27. That is pretty soon. In anticipation, BBIG stock has risen 23% in the past week. We should also point out that despite our bearishness, BBIG stock is actually up 28% so far this year, which is significantly ahead of the main stock market. BBIG stock does have some super spikes, and it is way, way below that last major move to $12 back in September 2021. Since then the trend has been resoundingly lower with the occasional spike. We highlight these progressively lower spikes, numbering them 1 to 5, on our daily chart below.

On or around May 27, BBIG will do a special dividend of 1 TYDE share for every 10 BBIG shares held. The big reason for Wednesday's spike is that it was the final date for which holders would be eligible for this special TYDE dividend. Wednesday, May 18, was the record date. If you want the bonus TYDE shares now, you are too late. There was a frenzy of activity to get in.

This is really one to avoid if you want to preserve your capital. We have outlined this before, but let us take a few snippets from Vinco's own SEC filings:

"As of December 31, 2021, Lomotif had not generated any significant revenues and is likely to continue to experience significant net losses for the foreseeable future."

"A substantial number of shares of our common stock may be issued upon conversion of our outstanding convertible notes or exercise of our outstanding warrants, and such issuances and any other equity financing we may conduct may significantly dilute our stockholders."

"$33,000,000 will be due in July 2022, and the remaining $80,000,000 will be due in July 2023."

"The warrants we issued in November and December 2021 contain certain provisions which provide that we shall seek to obtain a stockholder approval to increase our authorized shares of common stock to at least 400,000,000".

If you still want to invest in BBIG stock after reading all that, then please use some form of stop or risk management. Short-term rallies will always happen, and nothing goes down in a straight line, but this company has debt repayments coming soon and will struggle to survive them in our view.

Vinco Ventures Stock Forecast

BBIG stock chart, daily