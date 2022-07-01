- BBIG stock completed the distribution of bonus shares in the Cryptyde spin-off.
- BBIG stock fell 30% on Thursday, while TYDE stock fell 60%.
- BBIG shareholders got one share of TYDE for every ten BBIG held.
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock disappointed holders on Thursday as both it and its spin-off Crytyde suffered steep falls. Perhaps neither was helped by yet more losses in the crypto space as Bitcoin once again sank below $20,000 and investors' sentiment toward the space continues to worsen.
BBIG stock news
Vinco Ventures operates the social media platform Lomotif, and news yesterday about TikTok could be taken as a moderate positive for Lomotif and other social media platforms. On Thursday Federal Communications Commissioner (FCC) Brendan Carr said TikTok is a wolf in sheep's clothing that should be banned from the Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) app stores. He sent a letter on June 24 calling for such a ban to the CEOs of those two companies. TikTok is a hugely popular social media platform, and so other social media competitors would logically stand to benefit from any such ban. Vinco Ventures (BBIG) operates and owns the Lomotif platform. The news was not picked up on as BBIG stock collapsed sharply on Thursday in the wake of the Cryptyde spin-off. TYDE stock fell 60%, while BBIG stock fell 60%.
Cryptyde stock news
The timing could not have been worse for unfortunate BBIG holders as the crypto space has imploded since this deal was first announced last year at the height of the crypto boom. Thursday's market sees yet another leg lower for Bitcoin as it once again cracked below $20,000 right when TYDE stock began trading. Naturally then the launch did not go well for TYDE stock as it fell 67% to $2.03. Cryptide is involved in the blockchain and crypto mining spaces.
BBIG stock forecast
We have been negative on BBIG stock for quite some time and take no pleasure from its demise. $1 is the next obvious psychological level. With Bitcoin down once again on Friday, things could remain bearish for BBIG as the read-across from TikTok is hard to quantify.
BBIG stock daily
