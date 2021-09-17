Vinco Ventures is an interesting stock. Recently it has had a surge from $2 to just under $13. So what is behind the sudden move? Lets take a look at the company profile:
“Vinco Ventures, Inc. leverages the new market opportunity by utilizing their B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow.
Buy – Acquisitions is our model. We will seek to acquire significant brands to continue to add to the Portfolio.
Innovate – Leverage the internal traffic platforms of Honey Badger and Social Pulse Media, our brands are able to quickly innovate and determine the highest conversion traffic and target accordingly. Once identified, we scale while maintaining conversions for success.
Grow – More targeted traffic equals more conversions. With our internal engines, we are able to expedite growth of our acquired brands to reach their target numbers quicker.”
Recently, some of their plans include the NFT market which does expose them to the crypto world in a way. Lets take a look at the charts!
Vinco Ventures Elliottwave view
Medium term term view from the Jan 2021 low. the stock experienced a large overnight gap up which marked the peak of Red I. After that the stock pulled back in consoldation and formed a low in Red II on April 16/2021. From there, another (1) and (2) took place, which bottomed on 8/19. After that, the attitude of the stock took on a classic wave 3 impulse which left many traders chasing price action higher.
The stock took its time to complete (3) which peaked on Sep 8 @ 12.49. However there is now an incomplete bullish sequence which is pointing to at least one more high to take place. It is currently favoured the stock has bottomed in (4), or can be close to doing so. One more leg higher can take place before another larger pullback may take place in ((2)).
With these meme stocks, it is important to expect extreme volatility, and to use correct position sizing.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
