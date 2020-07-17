Victoria state posts biggest-ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases; reporting 428 new cases overnight.
Key notes
- Victoria records 428 new cases of coronavirus overnight and three new deaths, premier Daniel Andrews says.
- That brings the total number of deaths in the state from coronavirus to 32 and the total number of cases to 5,165.
- Some 122 people are in hospital, and 31 are in intensive care.
Andrews said there were 24,409 tests conducted yesterday, bringing the total number of tests conducted since January to 1.25m.
Andrews said there were five new cases in regional Victoria.
He said the government were increasing the number of testing sites in regional areas to ensure the virus does not begin to grow outside of Melbourne.
They are relatively low numbers in the scheme of things and we are comforted by that. These things can change rapidly though and that is why additional test sites and expanded test sites are critically important.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off intraday high but stays above 200-HMA.
