Victoria has recorded around 471 new coronavirus cases overnight - ABC

The ABC understands Victoria has recorded around 471 new coronavirus cases overnight.

This news follows Wednesday's shocking numbers which marked Victoria’s the most devastating day of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

There were 725 new cases of the virus identified.

AUD has not taken much heed from the worrying implications for the Australian economy, instead. it rallies on the heels of US equities scoring fresh hoghs overnight.

Bulls will look to protect the good work achieved through prior resistance which now turns support.