Vice Governor of China's Hubei: Province still has a severe shortage of medical staff

Hubei Province still has a severe shortage of medical staff, Vice Governor Xiao Juhua said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"Province still has a large shortage of medical resources, which intensifies the problem medical staff face," Xiao Juhua added.

Risk mood

The market sentiment stays mixed on Thursday with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing nearly 1% and major European equity indexes adding between 0.35% and 0.6%. Additionally, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.35% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the positive territory.