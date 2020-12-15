VERU Stock Price And News: Set to hit 26-year high after promising cancer treatment results

- NASDAQ: VERU has surged by over 50% on Monday, extending its gains.
- Veru Inc announcement promising Phase 2 results for its breast cancer treatment.
- Shares have room to rise to levels last seen in 1994.
Coronavirus is contagious and kills – but the world has many more issues to deal with. One other deadly disease is breast cancer and Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) may be onto a promising path for greater the illness. The Miami-based pharma firm said its enobosarm drug has shown a six-month clinical benefit and its safety profile includes no substantial issues such as virilization, increased hematocrit nor liver toxicity.
Around a quarter of a million women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the US, and 42,000 lose their lives. The disease also affects men, albeit at a minuscule rate. Singer Kylie Minogue's illness – as that of other celebrities – put the illness in the spotlight.
VERU stocks are also rising following its revenue increased by 35% to $11.75 million, yet that was insufficient to result in a profit – the firm's net loss rose to $11.8 million. The company also makes Preboost which is used to treat premature ejaculation. Its portfolio spans between medical issues related to men and those to women.
NASDAQ: VERU Price
NASDAQ: VERU jumped by 52.56% on Monday to close at $9.70, completing a near-tripling in value within a span of several trading days and sending it to prices last seen in 2013. Tuesday's pre-market trading is pointing to further gains of over 16% and a double-digit price of $11.33. That would the highest since 1994 – 26 years ago.
Is NASDAQ: NERU overvalued? The rapid rise undoubtedly excites investors but may raise some eyebrows. However, despite the recent rises, it is valued under $1 billion – a low market capitalization for red-hot pharma firms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
