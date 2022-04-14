VERU stock closes just over 42% higher on Wednesday.

VERU stock rose a staggering 182% on Monday.

VERU is in the development of a covid treatment for hospitalized patients.

VERU stock returned to the skies on Wednesday as it added over 42% to recent gains following on from a slight lull on Tuesday. VERU spiked 182% on Monday before dropping nearly 20% on Tuesday as some profit-taking most likely hit. But buyers were once again out in force on Wednesday and VERU closed up at $14.30. For reference, on this day last week VERU stock was trading around $4.50!

VERU stock news

VERU went parabolic on Monday when news broke of a positive outcome from Phase 3 results of its covid drug sabizabulin. The drug showed a 55% reduction in deaths compared to the placebo treatment in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe covid-19. VERU is to apply to the US FDA for emergency use authorization. This was what sent VERU stock soaring as investors rushed to get a piece of the action. The analyst community was not far behind with some eye-catching price targets announced by Wall Street. According to Tipranks, Oppenheimer said “With the global pandemic showing little sign of abating and BARDA to be allocated $9.25B in additional COVID-19 funding, we believe sabizabulin will serve critical roles in the US and abroad.” Oppenheimer has put a $36 price target on VERU shares. We also note that Jefferies has a $33 price target and HC Wainright has a buy rating with a $24 price target. Brookline has a $29 price target and Cantor Fitzgerald has a $24 price target. So VERU has an average price target of $29.2 with every analyst having either a buy or outperform rating on VERU stock. So this one could have even more to run.

Back in February 2021, we saw a similar spike in the VERU stock price. It went from $10 to $23 in a matter of days after VERU announced positive Phase 2 trial data for Veru 111: "Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, announced positive efficacy and safety results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral, once-a-day dosing of VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) from SARS-CoV-2".

VERU stock forecast

Technical analysis on pharma stocks is largely tabo given their extreme reaction to newsflow and test results. What is key is to keep the momentum going. As mentioned this has already happened on the news of the Phase 2 trial results. So it is important to be aware that a lack of newsflow could see VERU stock stall. That could provide some the opportunity to buy the dip. The next stage is to get emergency use authorization from the FDA and that could be the next catalyst. But the timing is unclear. $10 is someway significant and should hold any retracement, breaking $10 is not a good sign in our view.

VERU stock chart, daily