Varadkar: Likely to secure a free-trade deal in the coming weeks

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, said on Sunday to RTE radio that he believes that Britain and the European Union are likely to secure a free-trade deal in the coming weeks.

“It’s by no means guaranteed but I think on the balance of probabilities it will be possible to agree a free-trade agreement with the UK which means there will be no quotas and no tariffs.''

Market implications

Investors are expecting that the UK's Pm Boris Johnson is waiting for the outcome of the US elections before making a decision on negotiations.