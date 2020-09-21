Value shares to fare better on a Covid-19 vaccine vs. cyclical stocks – Goldman Sachs

In their latest client note, Goldman strategists led by David Kostin noted that value shares will be more favored than cyclical stocks on a COVID-19 vaccine than cyclical stocks, per Bloomberg.

Key quotes

“Value stocks tend to have short-duration cash flows, so will outperform as rates rise, while cyclicals and defensives have similar durations on average.”

“The consensus view of investors is cyclicals will outperform when a vaccine is identified.”

“However, the correlation of returns with the prospects for a vaccine suggest value rather than cyclicals is the better tactical expression of this view.”

“Vaccine catalysts may coincide with the upcoming US election, which may also provide a tailwind to value in the near term.”