UTZ Brands stock price falls by 6.26% just three days after company’s IPO

- NYSE:UTZ drops after double-digit gains to debut on Wall Street.
- UTZ is the latest company to go public via a SPAC IPO.
- The 99-year old snack company has plans to begin distributing products nationally.
NYSE:UTZ has shown investors that not all IPOs are created equally as shares plummeted 6.26% on Wednesday as the East-coast snack company is now trading for lower than what it debuted at on August 31st. After two consecutive days of growth as investors piled into the snack SPAC offering, the stock erased all of those previous gains and closed Wednesday’s trading session at $16.76.
According to Information Resources Inc., Utz supplies nearly 50% of the snack foods on the Eastern seaboard of the United States – a number that has only grown as many people stay home during the COVID-19 quarantine. Utz is currently on pace to make nearly $1 billion in sales this year and owns 14 manufacturing plants across eight states. The snack food company has an aggressive plan to take its products to a national level now that it has acquired some funding after going public. The 99-year old brand has discussed Texas and Florida as two of the states it wants to target for growth over the next few years.
UTZ stock news
It will be interesting to see how UTZ performs over the next few quarters as America continues to be ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some behemoths in the snack food industry including PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) which owns Frito Lay and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) that will make it difficult for Utz to penetrate too deeply into the national market – but with a former CEO of Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) as the new Chairman of Utz, the company looks like it is positioning itself for an industry battle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
