USTR Tai: US will enforce commitments made in phase 1 trade deal with China

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday, the US will restart the tariff exclusion process on Chinese goods, adding that tariffs will stay in place for now.

Additional quotes

“Will speak to Chinese counterpart Liu soon.”

“Would welcome China changing, but don’t expect it to.”

“Beijing is doubling down on 'authoritarian state-centric approach' to trade and is resistant to addressing US structural concerns.”

“Plans 'frank conversations' with Chinese counterparts in coming days on phase 1 trade deal.”

“US won't seek phase 2 trade talks on core Chinese structural trading issues.”

“US will use 'all available tools' to address China’s failure to meet some trade commitments.”

"For too long China’s lack of adherence to global trading norms has undercut the prosperity of Americans and others around the world.”

“US has "serious concerns with China’s state-centered and non-market trade practices that were not addressed in the phase one deal" and will raise these concerns with Beijing.”

“Will start a targeted tariff exclusion process.”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains heavy amid growing inflation fears, China Evergrande concerns and the renewed US-China trade jitters.

The S&P 500 futures drop 0.30% on the day while AUD/USD holds its rebound around 0.7275, adding 0.28% on the day. The aussie gains amid a broad US dollar retreat, shrugging off the cautious market mood.