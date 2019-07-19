USTR Spokesman: US, China trade teams spoke by phone on Thursday, in-person meeting to follow soon

Reuters reported an hour ago that a US Trade Representative (USTR) spokesman, as saying that the US and China trade teams have had a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer spoke to their Chinese counterpart over the phone.

Mnuchin, said via Reuters, "Right now we're having principal-level calls and to the extent that it makes sense for us to set up in-person meetings, I would anticipate that we would be doing that".

The details of the in-person meeting are not yet out, as the Chinese leaders are busy holding their annual Summer meeting. However, the exact dates and people attending the meeting are not disclosed so far, but the US-China trade spat is likely to be on top of the agenda.