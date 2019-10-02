USTR Official: US will impose retaliatory tariffs on EU imports

- The EU and US have threatened tariffs on imports, escalating global trade tensions.
- US willing to negotiate with EU to settle aircraft case.
A US Treasury Official spokesman has said that the US will impose retaliatory tariffs of 10% on EU aircraft, 25% on agricultural, industrial goods in WTO aircraft subsidies case.
Additional information
- 10% US tariff on EU aircraft will not apply to aircraft parts.
- To announce list of EU goods later today that will be subject to retaliatory tariffs, declines to provide the total amount of imports affected- intends for tariffs to take effect on Oct 18th.
- US willing to negotiate with EU to settle aircraft case but past EU offers insufficient to end subsidies-.
- Hopes imposition of tariffs will lead to a negotiated settlement to end EU subsidies.
- US would be prepared to respond if EU invokes past WTO tariff authority to retaliate.
This follows reports that the US has requested emergency meeting of WTO dispute body Mid - Oct – RTRS sources
- Signals fast tariffs on EU goods.
FX implications:
The EU has threatened tariffs if the US retaliates and therefore we will be dealing with an escalation of global trade threats which will not bode well for risk assets and currencies linked to trade such as the Aussie.
