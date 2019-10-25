USTR Lighthizer: US and China close to finalizing some sections of trade agreement

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said that the US and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement.

"There will be continuous discussions at the deputy level and 'principals' will have another call in the near future," Lighthizer added.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction on these comments and was last up 0.72% on the day at 1.781%. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes turned north to reflect the upbeat sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both up around 0.7% on the day.