USTR Lighthizer: Phase-one China trade deal is totally enforceable

The United States' agricultural sales to China is expected to double, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer noted during an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

"Phase-one China trade deal is totally enforceable," Lighthizer added."We can't get global US trade deficit down without reducing the trade deficit with Europe. We have a basic trade problem with Europe, we have to find ways to sell more goods to the EU."

These remarks seem to be providing a boost to risk appetite with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was last down only 0.2% on the day, recovering a large portion of its daily losses. Additionally, the S&P 500 futures turned positive on the day in the last minutes to hint that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open in the green.