Analysts at TD Securities suggest that against the backdrop where the USD may get a carry boost, they are favoring a tactical USDJPY topside move.
Key Quotes
“With our expectation that the BOJ should remain sidelined, the yen should be more of a function of the Fed and 10yr Treasury yields. Here, we expect a modest sell-off as the Fed is expected to just deliver 25bp of cuts (even the market continues to trade at about 30bps) and push back on large scale easing anytime soon.”
“A move should be tactical in nature and measured however. 109 in USDJPY marks the first notable technical barrier for the pair and soft-form neckline reverse head and shoulders established from the May 31 breakdown. A convincing break above this should put 110 as the next topside attractor. We are inclined to view this as a sufficient tactical move, but we note that failure to hold below 110 would have us reconsider a 112 extension risk.”
“The risk of an enhancement of forward guidance / JGB flexibility on the margin tilt to a weaker yen, as does emphasis or concern over a strong yen. We do not see the BOJ endorsing a yentervention type of a stance, as that would trigger a political war of words with the US administration over currency dynamics taht Japan will be keen to avoid. Rather, we think benign - and typical - assurances that officials will be watching yen performance should reinforce that the BOJ want to avoid a strong yen as the Fed embarks on an easier path. Trade details: enter long at 108.60, target 110, stop at 107.50.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over
GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.
USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events
Japanese June Large Retailers’ Sales decreased by less-than-anticipated. Speculative interest likely to stay on-hold ahead of US Fed’s announcement. USD/JPY consolidates near July’s highs, needs to retake the 109.00 mark.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.