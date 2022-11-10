- USDJPY comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should act as a tailwind and help limit losses for the pair.
- Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US CPI report.
The USDJPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 145.15-145.10 support zone, or a nearly two-week low and meets with a fresh supply on Thursday. The pair remains on the defensive through the early European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just above the 146.00 round figure.
A modest US Dollar downtick, amid some repositioning trade ahead of the key US macro data, turns out to be a key factor prompting some selling around the USDJPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later this Thursday. The crucial US CPI report will play an important role in determining the Fed's policy tightening path, which should influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Nevertheless, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of at least a 50bps Fed rate hike move in December. In contrast, the Bank of Japan, so far, has shown no intentions to raise interest rates. Moreover, the BoJ remains committed to guiding the 10-year bond yield at 0%. In fact, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Thursday that the central bank must continue to underpin a fragile economic recovery with loose monetary policy. Kuroda added that economic uncertainty is extremely high and deeper negative rates are an option if needed.
This marks a big divergence in comparison to a more hawkish Fed and supports prospects for the emergence of some buying around the USDJPY pair. Furthermore, the fact that the BoJ chief brushed aside hopes for any direct forex market intervention to safeguard the domestic currency adds credence to the positive bias. Hence, any subsequent slide might continue to attract some buyers and is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being. That said, a convincing break below the 145.00 psychological mark will negate the constructive outlook.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|146.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.86
|Daily SMA50
|145.4
|Daily SMA100
|140.67
|Daily SMA200
|132.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.8
|Previous Daily Low
|145.17
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD advances toward 1.0050 ahead of US inflation data
EURUSD is rebounding toward 1.0050 in early European trading, The US Dollar is losing ground alongside the Treasury yields, as risk-off flows dominate ahead of the critical inflation data release.
GBPUSD clings to gains around 1.1400, US CPI eyed
GBPUSD is clinging onto the recovery gains at around 1.1400 in early Europe. High hopes from UK PM Sunak underpin the rebound, despite pessimism surrounding British property markets and hirings. Focus shifts to the US CPI data for further impetus.
Gold: 100DMA appears a tough nut to crack ahead of US Consumer Price Index
Gold price is seeing a renewed upside, as the US Dollar drops with Treasury yields. Markets reposition ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index data. Failure at 100-Daily Moving Average could trigger a Gold Price sell-off on weak data.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.