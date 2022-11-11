- USDJPY dives to its lowest level since late August amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Oversold conditions help bulls to defend the 61.8% Fibo. level support amid risk-on.
- The technical setup supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp downfall.
The USDJPY pair attracts fresh selling following an intraday uptick to the 142.50 area and dives to its lowest level since late August during the mid-European session. The pair, however, recovers a few pips from the daily low and is currently placed just below mid-139.00s.
The post-US CPI US Dollar (USD) selling pressure remains unabated on the last day of the week amid bets for smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, the narrowing US-Japan rate differential boosts the Japanese Yen and exerts additional downward pressure on the USDJPY pair. That said, the risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven JPY and offers some support to the major.
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 140.75 confluence support is seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The said area breakpoint comprises the 100-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the strong rally from the August monthly low to a 32-year high touched in October. This, in turn, should now act as a pivotal point for the USDJPY pair.
The sharp intraday downfall, meanwhile, stalls near 61.8% Fibo. level amid extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts. Furthermore, the RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking below the 30 mark. This is holding back bearish traders from placing fresh bets around the USDJPY pair. Nevertheless, the setup still supports prospects for additional losses.
Hence, any recovery back above the 140.00 psychological mark could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 140.75 confluence support breakpoint. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the 141.00 round figure could trigger a short-covering rally towards the 142.00 mark en route to the daily peak, around mid-142.00s.
On the flip side, the 138.75 region, or 61.8% Fibo. level might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 152.00 mark. The USDJPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 138.00 mark and eventually drop to the 137.50 horizontal support.
USDJPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.4
|Today Daily Change
|-1.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.30
|Today daily open
|141.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.57
|Daily SMA50
|145.42
|Daily SMA100
|140.73
|Daily SMA200
|132.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.59
|Previous Daily Low
|141.2
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
