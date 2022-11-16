USDJPY Price Analysis: Bulls bang on testing the previous week’s low around 138.50

- A double-bottom formation has led to a bullish reversal in the asset.
- The asset has climbed above the 20-and 50-EMAs that add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) is attempting to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The USDJPY pair has extended its recovery after overstepping the critical hurdle of 139.50 in the Asian session. The asset has refreshed its day’s high at 140.20 despite a rangebound performance by the US dollar index (DXY). Further development on Russia-Poland noise has sidelined the market mood.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered the majority of their losses reported in early Asia. The 500-stock basket of the US is expected to regain the track toward the upside. The 10-year US Treasury yields have also shown a marginal recovery to near 3.80%.
On an hourly scale, the asset has witnessed a responsive buying action after testing the previous week’s low around 138.50. This has led to a formation of a Double Bottom chart pattern that indicates a reversal amid an absence of significant selling pressure while testing the previous cushion.
A sheer reversal has pushed the asset above the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 139.55 and 1.39.90 respectively, which adds to reversal filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same will strengthen the Greenback bulls further.
Going forward, a break above Monday’s high at 140.80 will trigger the double bottom breakout and activate the Greenback to hit Friday’s high at 142.49, followed by the horizontal resistance plotted around November 8 high at 146.94.
Alternatively, the chart pattern gets negated if the asset drops below Tuesday’s low at 137.66. This will drag the asset toward August 23 low at 135.81 and June 23 low at 134.27.
USDJPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|139.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.1
|Daily SMA50
|145.3
|Daily SMA100
|140.84
|Daily SMA200
|132.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.63
|Previous Daily Low
|137.67
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
