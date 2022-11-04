- USDJPY is oscillating above 148.00 as investors are awaiting the US NFP release for making informed decisions.
- Rising interest rates and weaker economic projections have impacted employment opportunities.
- An intervention in FX by the BOJ is expected as USDJPY has rebounded in the past few trading sessions.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying a topsy-turvy performance above the critical support of 148.00 in the Tokyo session as investors have shifted their focus towards the release of the US employment data. The risk impulse is still favoring safe-haven assets as anxiety ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data is accelerating.
S&P500 futures have hardly moved in the Tokyo session as investors have shifted to the sidelines. The US dollar index (DXY) is continuously struggling to surpass the immediate hurdle of 113.00. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have escalated to 4.16% as a hangover of hawkish guidance on the interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is far from over.
Investors are in the mix on whether the Fed will pause its policy tightening measures after reaching the terminal rate proposed at 4.75% or will continue tweaking monetary policy as short-term inflationary expectations are still de-anchored.
For December monetary policy decision, Friday’s NFP data will be very crucial. Continuous increments in interest rates are responsible for the postponement of expansion plans from corporate, which has trimmed the requirement for more candidates. Also, weaker economic projections have resulted in a halt in the recruitment process by various firms. It is also noticed that job additions are increasing but at a significantly diminishing rate from the past three months and October, month report is no new under the sun.
As per the consensus, the US economy has added 200k jobs in the labor market vs. the prior release of 263k. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 3.6%.
On the Tokyo front, , investors are worried over Japan-North Korea renewed tensions after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan, as broadcasted by NHK. For safety measures, Japan administration warned residents to take shelter from missile threats.
Apart from that, a firmer rebound in the USDJPY pair has triggered expectations for repeat intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to support the Japanese yen against sheer volatility.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|148.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.78
|Daily SMA50
|144.77
|Daily SMA100
|140.25
|Daily SMA200
|131.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.45
|Previous Daily Low
|147.11
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD extends the rebound above 0.6300 as USD retreats ahead of NFP
AUDUSD is extending the bounce above 0.6300 early Friday, as the US dollar retreats amid a better market mood and firmer Treasury yields. Investors assess the RBA Monetary Policy Statement and Australian Retail Sales data ahead of the critical US NFP.
EURUSD portrays pre-NFP consolidation under 0.9800, ECB’s Lagarde eyed too
EURUSD picks up bids to bounce off the lowest level in three weeks. Light macros, mixed sentiment also contribute to the typical pre-NFP trading lull. Firmer yields, hawkish Fed keeps EURUSD buyers hopeful but ECB’s Lagarde may help trigger intermediate rebound.
Gold appears a ‘sell the bounce' trade, with US NFP ahead Premium
Gold price is looking to recover further ground from two-month lows of $1,617 but remains on track to record the second straight weekly decline. The US Dollar (USD) has retreated from nine-day highs of 113.15 against its major rivals.
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels. Market participants should note that this is a short-term bearish move.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.