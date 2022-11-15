- US data: PPI below market consensus while Empire Index soars.
- US Dollar tumbles after economic reports and then reverses.
- USDJPY recovers all PPI losses, after a bounce of more than 150 pips.
The USDJPY pair recovered more than 150 pips during the last hours, rising back to the 139.50 area. Previously the pair reached fresh two-month lows at 137.62, following the US PPI report.
Inflation down, activity up
The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 8% from a year earlier in October, below the 8.3% of market consensus and down from the 8.4% of September. It was the lowest reading since mid-2021. The numbers contribute to increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow down its rate hikes. The Empire Manufacturing Index soared in November from -9.1 to 4.5 surpassing expectations.
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is not overly worried about inflation expectations. "As long as we're moving consistently to collapse inflation down, we can pause."
On Asian hours, Japan reported that GDP contracted unexpectedly by 0.3% during the third quarter. It was the first negative reading since the third quarter of 2021. “Weakness in inventories and net exports were the main drivers. In a nutshell, this is why policymakers are worried about removing stimulus too soon. To us, this is a green light to buy USD/JPY. Next BOJ meeting is December 19-20 and another dovish hold is expected”, said analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Dollar down then up
The US Dollar reacted as expected initially after the PPI with a sharp decline to fresh lows across the board. But it then reversed sharply, rising above the level it had before the PPI, even as US yields remain down for the day and amid higher equity prices.
The USDJPY is hovering above 139.00, still with a negative bias in the short-term but far from the lows. A slide below 138.50 would increase the bearish pressure, while above 139.60, the US Dollar could gain strength for a test of the daily high at 140.60.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|139.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.6
|Daily SMA50
|145.37
|Daily SMA100
|140.81
|Daily SMA200
|132.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.8
|Previous Daily Low
|138.78
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD retreats below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EURUSD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0400 following a sharp spike in the early American session. The US Dollar Index, which dropped to multi-month lows after soft PPI data, managed to recover above 106.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBPUSD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1900
GBPUSD has erased a portion of its gains after having jumped above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still up more than 1% on the day, supported by the improving market mood following the weaker-than-expected US producer inflation data.
Gold spikes above $1,780 after US PPI data
Gold price surged to its strongest level since mid-August above $1,780 with the initial reaction to the US PPI data but quickly retreated. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still down 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD hold steady at around $1,770.
Did Binance knowingly sell FTT and trigger a market crash that wiped out billions?
Binance’s Vice President of government affairs in Europe, Daniel Trinder, was questioned over Biannce’s selling of FTT tokens. Binance denied any intent of collapsing FTX consequent to its FTT dumping.
Morgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA) could tag $150 before year end
In an investor note released on Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said his bullish overall view of Tesla (TSLA) may have to wait on the back burner while his bearish scenario for the stock unfolds.