- Japanese Yen among top performers on Thursday.
- US dollar trims gains during the American session after ISM.
- USDJPY unable to move away from the 148.00 mark.
The USDJPY erased gains during the American session and dropped from 148.44 to 147.60. The slide took place after the greenback lost momentum following the release of the ISM Service Index.
US data below expectations
Ahead of the Non-farm Payrolls report due on Friday, the ISM Service sector report showed numbers below expectations across all indicators. The headline fell from 56.7 to 54.4, against market consensus of 55.5. The employment index fell to 49.1, versus the 51.6 expected.
The greenback lost momentum after the report and following the first hour of trading on Wall Street, which saw equity prices trim losses. US yields pulled back and favored the retreat in USDJPY.
The range prevails
The slide from 148.45 extended to 147.59 where the pair found support and redounded toward 148.00. As of writing, it is hovering around 147.85, near the level it closed on Wednesday.
The USDJPY continues to trade sideways between 147.00 and 149.00. A break above 149.00 should point to more gains while a consolidation under 147.00, would expose last week’s low near 145.00.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|147.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.63
|Daily SMA50
|144.54
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|131.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.38
|Previous Daily Low
|145.67
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
