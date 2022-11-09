- USDJPY rebounds from a two-week low to print the first positive day in four.
- Treasury yields reverse the previous day’s losses as fears of US government gridlock join recession woes, China covid concerns.
- Japan’s current account surplus slumps in the H1 fiscal year but improved in September.
- US inflation, updates from mid-term elections will be crucial for near-term directions.
USDJPY prints a mild recovery from a two-week low around 145.70-80 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Yen pair snaps a three-day downtrend amid the market’s cautious mood.
That said, sentiment fades the previous optimism as the latest updates from the US mid-term elections suggest the US government gridlock. With this, the fears of higher rates also gain attention amid the Republican push for increasing the debt ceiling.
Elsewhere, the worsening coronavirus conditions in China also contribute to the latest risk-aversion, as well as to the USDJPY prices at a distance. China reports the highest levels of new COVID cases in six months, with the latest addition of 8,335 for November 08, while marking a fresh virus-led lockdown in Guangzhou’s second district.
It should be noted that Japan reported a notable monthly Current Account surplus for September but failed to ignore the heaviest decline in the surprise when considered for the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (FY) since 2008. Additionally, talks of Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) meddling and the recently softer US data joined mixed concerns at the Fed to escalate the US Treasury yields and the USDJPY prices of late.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields regain upside momentum past 4.14% while the two-year counterpart also print mild gains near 4.66% level. It should be noted that the US stock future print mild losses while the Asia-Pacific equities closed in the red despite Wall Street’s three-day uptrend.
Moving on, political and covid updates may entertain USDJPY traders ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October.
Technical analysis
The 50-DMA defends USDJPY buyers around 145.50 but the recovery needs validation from a three-week-old resistance line near 147.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|145.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.88
|Daily SMA50
|145.25
|Daily SMA100
|140.57
|Daily SMA200
|132.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.94
|Previous Daily Low
|145.31
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes
EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus.
GBPUSD holds steady near 1.1550 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD seesaws around the mid-1.1500s during the four-day uptrend as bulls and bears jostle amid early Wednesday. While the Cable pair’s previous gains could be linked to the broad US dollar weakness, the recent anxiety in the market is capping the upside.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned
Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick. Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?