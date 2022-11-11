USDINR Price News: Indian Rupee retreats from seven-week low to 80.70 as post-US Inflation optimism fades

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • USDINR licks its wounds at the lowest levels since late September.
  • Eight-month low US CPI bolstered hopes of Fed’s easy rate hikes going forward.
  • China-linked risk-aversion joins sluggish market moves to trigger USDINR consolidation.
  • US Michigan CSI, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.

USDINR prints mild gains around 80.70 as it pares the recent losses around a seven-week low during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair takes clues from the market’s cautious mood, after a euphoric optimism, amid a sluggish start and a light calendar.

Other than the absence of major data/events, the coronavirus woes from China also propel the USDINR prices. That said, China’s Beijing reports the biggest daily jump in the covid cases in over a year. For the nation as a whole, the daily coronavirus numbers grew past 10,000 for the first time in seven months.

Elsewhere, firmer equities in the Asia-Pacific region and inactive yields, thanks to the strong Wall Street closing and bank holidays in the US and Canada, also underpin the USDINR rebound. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain inactive around the monthly low near 3.81%, flashed on Thursday, after registering the heaviest slump since early December 2021.

It should be noted that a sharp decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October surprised markets by declining to 7.7% YoY, the lowest since last March, versus 8.0% expected and 8.2% prior. More importantly, the Core CPI dropped to 6.3% compared to 6.5% market forecasts and 6.6% previous readings.

While reacting to the US inflation, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said that October CPI inflation data is a welcome relief while adding that (it) may soon be appropriate to slow pace of rate increases. On the same line, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that the US Federal Reserve could slow the rate hike pace in the coming months, as reported by Reuters. It should be noted that Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also recently promoted easy rate hikes for future meetings.

As a result, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a nearly 80% probability of the Fed’s 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in December versus around 55% just following the last week’s Fed meeting.

It’s worth noting that the recently firmer oil prices, up 0.61% near $86.70 by the press time, also weigh on the Indian Rupee due to the nation’s heavy reliance on energy imports and a troublesome level of the Current Account Deficit (CAD).

Looking forward, the first readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for November, expected 59.5 versus 59.9 prior, could join the updates from China and Fedspeak to entertain USDINR traders. Even so, the bears are likely to remain less affected considering the latest shift in the market’s outlook for the Fed’s next move due to the US inflation data.

Technical analysis

100-DMA joins the nearly oversold RSI conditions to challenge USDINR bears around 80.50. The recovery moves, however, remain elusive unless crossing the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 81.45.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 80.742
Today Daily Change 0.1526
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 80.5894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.2764
Daily SMA50 81.4107
Daily SMA100 80.4384
Daily SMA200 78.484
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.928
Previous Daily Low 80.4618
Previous Weekly High 83.187
Previous Weekly Low 81.846
Previous Monthly High 83.4276
Previous Monthly Low 79.014
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.0219
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.3679
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.0582
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.5268
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.5919
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.5244
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.4594
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.9906

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUDUSD recovers above 0.6600 as the USD bounce fizzles

AUDUSD recovers above 0.6600 as the USD bounce fizzles

AUDUSD is recovering ground above 0.6600 amid a fresh selling seen in the US Dollar across the board, as investors digest the latest tweet from the WSJ Fed insider Nick Timiraos. China's surging covid cases could limit the upside in the aussie. 

AUDUSD News

USDJPY battles 142.00 amid renewed USD selling

USDJPY battles 142.00 amid renewed USD selling

USDJPY is battling 142.00, stalling a blistering recovery amid a renewed US Dollar selling. The pair pays little heed to the Japanese verbal intervention, tracking the US Dollar moves, in the aftermath of the inflation data. 

USDJPY News

Gold aims to shift business above $1,750 ahead of US long-term inflation report

Gold aims to shift business above $1,750 ahead of US long-term inflation report

Gold price has recovered after a marginal correction that dragged the asset below $1,750.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is aiming to shift its auction profile above $1,750.00 as the risk profile has continued its upbeat performance on Friday.

Gold News

BlockFi limits platform activity, including a halt on client withdrawals

BlockFi limits platform activity, including a halt on client withdrawals

"We intend to communicate as frequently as possible [...] but anticipate that this will be less frequent than what our clients and other stakeholders are used to." Crypto lender BlockFi has halted client withdrawals on its platform as part of a broader limit to activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse.

Read more

UK GDP Preview: Barrelling toward recession. Pound Sterling set to fall? Premium

UK GDP Preview: Barrelling toward recession. Pound Sterling set to fall?

The good news is the UK economy is not already in recession, although barrelling toward it. The BoE warned last week that Britain will face its longest recession since records began, with an economic downturn expected to extend well into 2024.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures