USDIDR Price News: Rupiah drops towards $15,700 despite upbeat Indonesia Consumer Confidence

- USDIDR remains mildly bid, extends week-start rebound amid sluggish session.
- Indonesia Consumer Confidence rise to 120.30 in October.
- US dollar licks its wound amid firmer yields, covid fears from China.
- Light calendar restricts immediate moves, US inflation in focus.
USDIDR picks up bids to print mild gains around $15,685 during Tuesday’s inactive Asian session. In doing so, the Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) pair fails to cheer the recently firmer Consumer Confidence data amid easing market optimism.
Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence gauge rose to 120.30 versus 117.2 printed in September. It’s worth noting that the covid fears emanating from China also challenge the optimism in the Asia-Pacific region.
Recently, China reported the biggest jump in the fresh daily coronavirus numbers since April, which in turn justifies the dragon nation’s previous defense of the zero-covid policy.
Elsewhere, geopolitical fears surrounding the next week’s Group of 20 (G20) nations’ meeting in Bali also propel the USDIDR prices of late.
Recently firmer US Treasury yields and cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October also underpin the USDIDR trader’s bullish bias.
Against this backdrop, the US Treasury yields are firmer and stock futures remain indecisive but the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from a one-week low.
Moving on, markets in the Asia-Pacific region may witness a lack of momentum amid mixed clues and an off in India. However, Thursday’s inflation data from China and the US could entertain the traders.
Technical analysis
The USDIDR pair’s sustained bounce off the 10-DMA, around $15,535 by the press time, enables buyers to aim for the yearly top marked earlier in November, around $15,820.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15683.55
|Today Daily Change
|10.7500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|15672.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15546.6775
|Daily SMA50
|15245.131
|Daily SMA100
|15069.7925
|Daily SMA200
|14759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15738
|Previous Daily Low
|15607.25
|Previous Weekly High
|15821
|Previous Weekly Low
|15542
|Previous Monthly High
|15679.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|15141.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15688.0535
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15657.1965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15607.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15541.9333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15476.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15738.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15803.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15868.8667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD drops toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds its feet
AUDUSD is dropping towards 0.6450 in the Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market mood. The Asian stocks are trading mixed, led by the decline in Chinese equities. Weak Australian NAB survey also weighs on the aussie.
EURUSD eases toward parity amid the USD rebound
EURUSD is trading close to parity, turning south amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Encouraging Eurozone Sentix data underpins the Euro ahead of the Retail Sales report.
Gold clings to 50DMA before the next push higher toward $1,700 Premium
Gold price is moving back and forth in a tight range below the multi-week highs of $1,683, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. However, a sense of caution prevails, as investors prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the critical CPI release from the United States later in the week.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
The week ahead: US Midterms elections, China data and more
As we start a new week stock markets are trapped in a narrow range. This is to be expected as this week is jam packed full of event risk. CPI reports for October will be the highlight of the economic calendar, especially US inflation that is scheduled for release on Thursday.