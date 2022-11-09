  • USDCHF picks up bids to print the first daily gains in four.
  • Easing bearish bias of the MACD, clear bounce off fortnight-old support keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Weekly resistance line challenge intraday buyers ahead of the key hurdle comprising 200-SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

USDCHF extends the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight-old support area to 0.9870 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair jostles with a downward-sloping resistance line from the last Friday.

Given the quote’s successful rebound from the short-term key support area surrounding 0.9840, coupled with the recently easing bearish bias of the MACD, the USDCHF prices are likely to remain firmer.

As a result, the quote may overcome the immediate trend line hurdle near 0.9875, which in turn could allow buyers to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s late September-October upside, close to 0.9900.

It should, however, be noted that a convergence of the 200-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near 0.9945, appears a tough nut to crack for the USDCHF bulls and trigger the pullback afterward.

If the quote remains firmer past 0.9945, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the parity level can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, the aforementioned horizontal support near 0.9840 restricts short-term USDCHF declines, a break of which could direct the bears towards the previous monthly low near 0.9780 and then to the 0.9740 level comprising the late September swing low.

USDCHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.987
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.9858
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9978
Daily SMA50 0.9857
Daily SMA100 0.974
Daily SMA200 0.9617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9927
Previous Daily Low 0.9837
Previous Weekly High 1.0148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9911
Previous Monthly High 1.0148
Previous Monthly Low 0.9781
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9785
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9911
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9964
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0001

 

 

