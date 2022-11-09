- USDCHF picks up bids to print the first daily gains in four.
- Easing bearish bias of the MACD, clear bounce off fortnight-old support keeps buyers hopeful.
- Weekly resistance line challenge intraday buyers ahead of the key hurdle comprising 200-SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
USDCHF extends the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight-old support area to 0.9870 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair jostles with a downward-sloping resistance line from the last Friday.
Given the quote’s successful rebound from the short-term key support area surrounding 0.9840, coupled with the recently easing bearish bias of the MACD, the USDCHF prices are likely to remain firmer.
As a result, the quote may overcome the immediate trend line hurdle near 0.9875, which in turn could allow buyers to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s late September-October upside, close to 0.9900.
It should, however, be noted that a convergence of the 200-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near 0.9945, appears a tough nut to crack for the USDCHF bulls and trigger the pullback afterward.
If the quote remains firmer past 0.9945, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the parity level can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the aforementioned horizontal support near 0.9840 restricts short-term USDCHF declines, a break of which could direct the bears towards the previous monthly low near 0.9780 and then to the 0.9740 level comprising the late September swing low.
USDCHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.9858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9978
|Daily SMA50
|0.9857
|Daily SMA100
|0.974
|Daily SMA200
|0.9617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9927
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9837
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
