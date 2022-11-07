- USDCHF bears struggle to extend two-day downtrend near a one-week low.
- MACD signals further downside but RSI, key supports challenge bears.
- Buyers need validation from 21-DMA to retake control.
USDCHF bears take a breather around a one-week low as the quote seesaws near 0.9885 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair struggles with the 50-day EMA and an upward-sloping support line from September 30.
It’s worth noting that the MACD signals are in favor of the bears targeting a clear downside break of the 0.9880-70 immediate support zone. However, the steady RSI (14) suggests further grinding of the USDCHF prices.
As a result, another support line from August 11, close to 0.9830 at the latest, gains major attention.
Should the quote drops below 0.9830, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the late September swing low near 0.9740 can’t be ruled out. That said, the 0.9800 threshold could act as a buffer during the fall.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the 21-day EMA level surrounding 0.9950 to convince the USDCHF pair buyers.
Even so, the 1.0000 parity level could challenge the upside momentum.
Following that, multiple hurdles near 1.0070 might act as the last defense of the USDCHF bears, a break of which will highlight the yearly peak of 1.0147 for the bulls.
USDCHF: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9889
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|0.9939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9989
|Daily SMA50
|0.9851
|Daily SMA100
|0.9735
|Daily SMA200
|0.9611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD retreats towards 0.6450 as market’s optimism stalls, Aussie data softens
AUDUSD prints mild losses around 0.6470 as bulls take a breather around the weekly top following a two-day uptrend. The Aussie pair takes clues from the downbeat data from home, as well as from the market’s cautious mood.
EURUSD struggles to defend 1.0000 level ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales, US inflation
EURUSD retreats to 1.0015 during Tuesday’s Asian session as bulls take a breather following a sharp run-up in the last two days. Even so, the bulls keep the reins ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales, as well as the US CPI for October.
Gold shifts into a rangebound structure below $1,680 ahead of US Inflation data
Gold price is declining gradually after multiple attempts of breaking above the critical hurdle of $1,680.00. Overall positive sentiment is providing support to the gold prices while anxiety ahead of the US CPI data has capped the upside.
Chainlink pops higher as equities rally, but what about the broader picture?
LINK had bulls popping champagne on Friday with nearly 13% intraday gains in the books, making it one of the best trading days for 2022. Unfortunately, the weekend hangover came in hard as Chainlink quickly reversed as profits were booked.
Powell may be planning a post-election Fed pivot
The U.S. Dollar Index took a dive last Friday following a middling jobs report. Could the move be the start of a bigger breakdown? The DXY, a measure of the dollar’s relative strength versus a basket of foreign currencies, peaked in late September.