- USDCHF struggles to defend buyers despite bouncing off seven-month low the previous day.
- Bearish chart pattern, pullback from 21-SMA favor sellers targeting fresh multi-month low.
- Two-week-old resistance line, 200-SMA acts as additional upside filters.
USDCHF takes offers to reverse the early-day gains around 0.9440 as European traders brace for a busy Wednesday.
In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) extends pullback from the 21-SMA while portraying a bearish flag chart pattern suggesting the quote’s further downside.
Other hand the pullback from 21-SMA and the bearish formation, the recent improvements in RSI and sustained trading below the fortnight-old resistance line keeps USDCHF sellers hopeful.
That said, a clear downside break of the 0.9370 support appears necessary for the bears to confirm the flag. Following that, the quote becomes vulnerable to testing 0.8840 theoretical target.
However, early January’s high near 0.9340, February’s top surrounding 0.9150 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet could offer intermediate halts during the anticipated fall.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the convergence of the 21-SMA and upper line of the stated flag, near 0.9470.
Following that, a run-up towards a two-week-old resistance line, close to 0.9695 by the press time, can’t be ruled out.
In a case where USDCHF remains firmer past 0.9695 and cross the 0.9700 round figure, the 200-SMA hurdle around 0.9900 will be in focus.
USDCHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9442
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.987
|Daily SMA50
|0.9832
|Daily SMA100
|0.9738
|Daily SMA200
|0.9625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9476
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9357
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9988
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9398
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9402
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9611
