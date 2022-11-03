- USDCHF is oscillating around a three-year high at 1.0148 amid a risk-off market mood.
- A better-than-projected US NFP could strengthen the DXY further.
- The DXY is looking to surpass the immediate hurdle of 113.00.
The USDCHF pair is displaying a lackluster performance from the late New York session after a juggernaut rally that pushed the asset to near three-year high at 1.0148. The asset has witnessed a stellar buying interest after overstepping the psychological hurdle of 1.0000.
The greenback bulls enjoyed bids from the market participants as the risk-off profile continued on Thursday. S&P500 faced sheer volatility and dropped more than 1% as hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) guidance has forced economists to cut their corporate earnings guidance led by higher interest obligations.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around the 113.00 hurdle and may overstep the same amid a negative market mood. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to 4.15 as the odds of continuation of a bigger rate hike are solid.
Going forward, the US employment data will be of utmost importance. As per the projections, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data is seen at 200k, lower than the prior release of 263k. While the jobless rate could increase to 3.6%. It is worth noting that employment opportunities are rising in the US economy but at a declining rate for the past three months, which seems to be the result of accelerating interest rates by the US central bank.
Apart from the payroll additions, the Average Hourly Earnings data holds significant importance. The labor cost data is seen lower at 4.7% vs. the prior release of 5.0%. A decline in earnings could dent households’ sentiment as higher payouts won’t get offset by subdued earnings.
On the Swiss franc front, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dropped to 3.0% on an annual basis against the projections of 3.25 and the prior release of 3.3%. This may force the Swiss National Bank (SNB) not to turn extremely hawkish on monetary policy ahead.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1.0033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9978
|Daily SMA50
|0.9835
|Daily SMA100
|0.9728
|Daily SMA200
|0.9604
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0032
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9842
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0125
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
