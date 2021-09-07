USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis: Triangle consolidation looks complete at 0.9115

- USD/CHF eyes Wave e within the triangle terminates around 0.9110.
- A break above 0.9200 resistance will accelerate towards 0.9250 and above.
- The short-term wave structure remains bullish against 0.9020.
USD/CHF is trading around 0.9140 mark after terminating Wave e around 0.9120 level, of potential triangle consolidation marked on the 4H chart here.
The currency pair is now looking to break above 0.9200 resistance and push towards 0.9250 at least.
Looking at the lower degree wave counts presented here since 0.9020 lows, USD/CHF has terminated potential Wave 1 around 0.9240 level.
Further, Wave 2 has unfolded as a potential triangle labeled as a-b-c-d-e, with wave e terminating around 0.9120 levels.
If the above count is correct, USD/CHF will stay above 0.9020, and push above 0.9240 in the near term, as proposed Wave 3 begins to unfold.
Immediate resistance is seen at 0.9200 and a break there will push toward the 0.9240-50 zone. Also, note that triangle breakouts are very sharp and that 0.9250 will be reached with ease.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Furthermore, Wave 2 termination has found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of Wave 1, as shown here.
The high probability remains for a bullish reversal towards 0.9250 and higher, as long as prices stay above the 0.9020 mark.
Alternate count
Alternatively, the currency might be unfolding an A-B-C rally above 0.9250, where potential Wave A has terminated around 09240.
Wave B unfolded into triangle consolidation and wave e terminated around the 0.9120 mark as discussed earlier.
If the alternate count is correct, Wave C rally is expected to push prices above the 0.9250 mark, going forward.
Technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9139
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9161
|Daily SMA50
|0.9161
|Daily SMA100
|0.9112
|Daily SMA200
|0.9079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9169
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9127
|Previous Weekly High
|0.919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9212
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
