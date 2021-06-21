USD/CHF consolidates gains above 0.9220 amid steady USD

USD/CHF is in consolidation mode after a stellar performance in the previous week.

The US dollar index remains above the 92.20 mark.

CHF loses grounds on SNB’s dovish outlook despite higher inflation expectations.

USD/CHF remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair posted a stellar performance in the previous week while touching the multi-month highs near 0.9240.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9222, down 0.01% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, remains strong at 92.24. The gains in the USD traced back to the Fed’s surprise action in which the central bank raised its inflation forecast and two rate hikes in 2023.

Meanwhile, the US authorities have extended travel restrictions at Canada and Mexico land borders until at least July 21.

In addition to that, the US wants to finalize the nuclear deal with Iran before the new hardline president takes over charge. Western officials have warned that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely after Iran announced a break following the elections in the country. This, in turn, heightened the market volatility, which benefited the US dollar.

Market participants remained unfazed by the much anticipated move of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which kept its ultra accommodative monetary policy unchanged.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9225 Today Daily Change 0.0002 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 0.9223 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9007 Daily SMA50 0.9066 Daily SMA100 0.912 Daily SMA200 0.907 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9239 Previous Daily Low 0.9169 Previous Weekly High 0.9239 Previous Weekly Low 0.8966 Previous Monthly High 0.9165 Previous Monthly Low 0.893 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9212 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9196 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9182 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.914 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9111 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9252 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9281 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9323



