- USDCAD dropped after hitting the 1.3800 weekly high last week, falling almost 2.50%.
- The Canadian employment data crushed estimates while adding to inflationary pressures due to wages reaching the 5.55% threshold.
- The US jobs data was mixed, though a higher unemployment rate could deter the Federal Reserve from hiking aggressively.
The USDCAD extends its losses to two-consecutive days, testing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) amidst an upbeat market sentiment, as the United States mid-term elections and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) grab the spotlight. Hence the American Dollar is falling, and the Loonie is capitalizing on it. At the time of writing, the USDCAD is trading at 1.3510, down by 0.22%.
US and Canadian job reports undermined the USD, boosted the CAD
The October US employment report was mixed, with investors focusing not on the headline figure, which showed that 261K new jobs were added to the economy, but on the Unemployment Rate, which edged higher, towards 3.7%, above the 3.6% estimates and also September’s 3.5%. Also, Average Hourly Earnings compared to the last month’s eased from 5% to 4.7% YoY, so the last couple of figures augmented investors’ speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow down its’s pace of tightening, as they expressed on its last monetary policy meeting, while also commenting that the peak of rates would be higher than September’s projections.
On the Canadian side, October’s data crushed expectations for a 10K print, with the economy adding a staggering 108K jobs. Meanwhile, the six-month trend for job creation sits at +9K, which according to TD Securities Analysts, “Is consistent with GDP growth in the mi-1s.” Regarding wages, the Average Hourly Wagest jumped by 5.5%, YoY, above 5.2% of the previous month, as it would add further pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep tightening.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value against six currencies, drops 0.34%., at 110.404, a headwind for the USDCAD. It should be noted that the Loonie is taking advantage of a weaker US Dollar, as oil prices are sliding as China’s backpedaled against easing Covid-19 restrictions, which would delay economic recovery and might affect the black gold prices.
What to watch
Later in the day, Fed speakers, with the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston’s Fed President Susan Collins, would cross newswires.
USDCAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3505
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3694
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3205
|Daily SMA200
|1.2961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EURUSD tests 1.0000 amid broad dollar weakness
EURUSD has gained traction and climbed above 1.000 in the early American session on Monday. The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helping the pair edge higher as focus shifts to the US midterm elections.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBPUSD has extended its daily rally toward 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Monday as the US Dollar continues to lose interest. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the upbeat market mood is fueling the pair's advance.
Gold consolidates gains and aims for a higher high
Gold neared its Friday’s peak of $1,681.95 after an intraday slide to $1,666.82, now holding on to modest intraday gains. The dollar started the day on the back foot as the market mood improved at the beginning of the week and ahead of the release of US inflation figures.
JUST IN: As US midterm elections draw close, Bitcoin worth $3.15 billion floods exchanges
US midterm elections are expected to have a key impact on cryptocurrencies. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX exchange CEO has admitted to being a significant donor to both sides, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Fed stays strong against inflation
The Fed hiked by 75 bps as expected and initially had bullish stock hopes firing. The Fed said, in its statement, that it would consider the impact of monetary tightening lags as it moved forward.