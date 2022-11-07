  • USDCAD dropped after hitting the 1.3800 weekly high last week, falling almost 2.50%.
  • The Canadian employment data crushed estimates while adding to inflationary pressures due to wages reaching the 5.55% threshold.
  • The US jobs data was mixed, though a higher unemployment rate could deter the Federal Reserve from hiking aggressively.

The USDCAD extends its losses to two-consecutive days, testing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) amidst an upbeat market sentiment, as the United States mid-term elections and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) grab the spotlight. Hence the American Dollar is falling, and the Loonie is capitalizing on it. At the time of writing, the USDCAD is trading at 1.3510, down by 0.22%.

US and Canadian job reports undermined the USD, boosted the CAD

The October US employment report was mixed, with investors focusing not on the headline figure, which showed that 261K new jobs were added to the economy, but on the Unemployment Rate, which edged higher, towards 3.7%, above the 3.6% estimates and also September’s 3.5%. Also, Average Hourly Earnings compared to the last month’s eased from 5% to 4.7% YoY, so the last couple of figures augmented investors’ speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow down its’s pace of tightening, as they expressed on its last monetary policy meeting, while also commenting that the peak of rates would be higher than September’s projections.

On the Canadian side, October’s data crushed expectations for a 10K print, with the economy adding a staggering 108K jobs. Meanwhile, the six-month trend for job creation sits at +9K, which according to TD Securities Analysts, “Is consistent with GDP growth in the mi-1s.” Regarding wages, the Average Hourly Wagest jumped by 5.5%, YoY, above 5.2% of the previous month, as it would add further pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep tightening.

Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value against six currencies, drops 0.34%., at 110.404, a headwind for the USDCAD. It should be noted that the Loonie is taking advantage of a weaker US Dollar, as oil prices are sliding as China’s backpedaled against easing Covid-19 restrictions, which would delay economic recovery and might affect the black gold prices.

What to watch

Later in the day, Fed speakers, with the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston’s Fed President Susan Collins, would cross newswires.

USDCAD Key Technical Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3505
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3479
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3694
Daily SMA50 1.3495
Daily SMA100 1.3205
Daily SMA200 1.2961
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3752
Previous Daily Low 1.3469
Previous Weekly High 1.3808
Previous Weekly Low 1.3469
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3577
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3381
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3947

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

