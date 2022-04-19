- The Loonie gives back some Monday gains, as the USD/CAD gains 0.13%.
- Eastern Europe conflict weighs on global energy prices, capping the USD/CAD upside.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: A break above the 200-DMA opens the door towards 1.2676.
The USD/CAD trims Monday’s losses and stages a comeback, soaring in the North American session above the 1.2600 mark, approaching the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2651. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.2625 at the time of writing.
Market sentiment and hawkish Fed lifted the USD/CAD above 1.2600
The market sentiment remains mixed. European equities are about to end in the red, while US stocks record gains between 1.29% and 2.33%. The greenback remains firmly bid, underpinned by US Treasury yields, while oil prices fell, so all those factors dragged the Loonie towards negative territory.
Factors like the Ukraine – Russia conflict, the lack of advancement in peace talks, and Russia’s offensive in Eastern Ukraine maintain global inflationary pressures high, including energy. That capped the greenback’s upside action, supported by a hawkish St. Louis Fed’s Bullard, who said that inflation is “far too high” and reiterated that the Fed needs to go above neutral, around 3.50%.
In the meantime, the US docket featured Chicago’s Fed President Charles Evans, who said that the US economy “will do very well even as rates rise.” Evans added that he supports a “couple” of 50 bps increases, which could lift rates to the 1.25%-2.50% neutral rate.
Aside from this, the US economic docket featured Home Sales statistics, which analysts mainly ignored. Regarding the Canadian economic docket, inflation figures on Wednesday would shed some light after the Bank’s of Canada first 50-bps rate increase, which pushed rates to the 1% threshold.
TD Analysts wrote on a note that “We look for CPI to firm to 6.1% y/y in March, with prices up 0.9% m/m. Energy will provide the main driver, led by an 11% increase in gasoline, alongside another significant contribution from food. Motor vehicles, clothing, and shelter should help drive strength in the ex. food/energy aggregate, while the BoC’s core inflation measures should firm to 3.6% y/y on average.”
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is trading above the 200-DMA, the first sign that the pair could be turning bullish and is preparing to jump towards the 50-DMA at 1.2651. Furthermore, oscillators support a bullish scenario and have enough room before reaching overbought conditions, opening the door for further USD/CAD upside.
With that said, the USD/CAD first resistance would be the 50-DMA at 1.2651. A breach of the latter would expose April’s high at 1.2676, followed by the 100-DMA at 1.2680 and then the 1.2700 figure.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range near 1.0800 on Tuesday. The greenback preserves its strength against its rivals on the back of rising US T-bond yields but the slight improvement witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the shared currency hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 area, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has started to edge lower and turned flat on the day near 1.3000 after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold: Demand for safety paused, but is far from over
Gold is down, trading at around $1,55.00 after peaking at $1,998.37 on Monday, its highest since early Mach. XAUUSD retreated as investors continue to buy the greenback on the back of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.