  • USDCAD catches some bids on Wednesday and is supported by a combination of factors.
  • Retreating oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid fresh USD buying.
  • The recent breakdown below the 50-day SMA warrants some caution for bullish traders.

The USDCAD pair attracts some buying on Wednesday and builds on the previous day's late rebound from its lowest level since September 21. The pair sticks to its gains above mid-1.3400s through the first half of the European session and is supported by a combination of factors.

Crude oil prices have added to the heavy overnight losses and are seen edging lower for the second straight day, which, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie. Oil's losses are put down to investors concerns that China's zero-COVID policy could dent fuel demand in the world's top crude importer. Furthermore, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that US inventories grew by 5.6 million barrels in the week to November 4, further reflecting a drop in demand and continuing to weigh on the black liquid. This, along with the emergence of some buying around the US Dollar, acts as a tailwind for the USDCAD pair.

Despite diminishing odds for more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the markets are pricing in at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and offers some support to the greenback. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets assists the safe-haven buck to stall its recent downfall to a multi-week low. The upside potential for the USDCAD pair, however, seems limited amid the post-NFP breakdown below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) key pivotal support near the 1.3500 psychological mark.

Market participants might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin might provide some impetus to the USDCAD pair later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3456
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3661
Daily SMA50 1.3511
Daily SMA100 1.3216
Daily SMA200 1.2969
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3527
Previous Daily Low 1.3387
Previous Weekly High 1.3808
Previous Weekly Low 1.3469
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3371
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.331
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3511
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3589
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.365

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes

EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes

EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD slips below 1.1450 amid risk-aversion

GBPUSD slips below 1.1450 amid risk-aversion

GBPUSD extended its daily slide below 1.1450 after having pierced through the 1.1500 level in the European session. Investors are trading with caution, awaiting the US Midterm Election results ahead of the critical inflation data while the US Dollar preserves its strength.

GBPUSD News

Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned

Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned

Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick. Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.

Gold News

FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight

FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight

Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange was the fourth largest by trade volume until rumors of a bank run drained it of reputedly all its Bitcoin reserves. As a result of this 94% of SBF’s net worth of $16 billion was wiped out overnight. 

Read more

Can mid-terms start a bull market?

Can mid-terms start a bull market?

US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures