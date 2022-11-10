USDCAD stays defensive above 1.3500 amid sluggish oil price, focus on US inflation, BOC’s Macklem

By Anil Panchal
  • USDCAD remains sidelined after rising the most in a month, bouncing off seven-week low.
  • Oil bears cheer China’s covid woes, higher inventories at monthly low.
  • Cautious optimism defends sellers but challenges to risk, fears of higher inflation keep buyers hopeful.
  • US CPI for October, comments from BOC Governor Macklem will be crucial for clear directions.

USDCAD aptly portrays the pre-data/event anxiety as it seesaws near 1.3530 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October and a speech from the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem. Also restricting the quote’s latest moves could be the inaction of Canada’s main export item, namely the WTI crude oil.

That said, the quote bounced off the lowest levels in two months the previous day as risk-aversion joined softer oil prices. However, downbeat comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and a shift in the sentiment joined the pre-data/event caution to limit the USDCAD moves afterward.

Fears emanating from China’s coronavirus conditions joined the chatters over the US government gridlock, due to the midterm elections, to weigh on the market sentiment the previous day, which in turn favored the USDCAD bulls.

China marked the biggest daily jump in covid numbers in six months and also announced a fresh lockdown in one more district of Guangzhou. On the other hand, a tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans raises fears of government gridlock.

Elsewhere, the New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams made some comments on inflation expectations in the text of a speech to be delivered to an audience in Zurich. “Relatively stable long-term inflation expectations are good news,” stated the policymaker. On the same line, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also mentioned that the Fed’s fight against inflation may lead to a downturn in the US economy but that is a risk that the Fed will have to take.

Headlines surrounding Russia also seemed to have favored the latest cautious optimism as Russia appears to retreat from the only Ukrainian regional capital captured, namely Kherson, whereas President Vladimir Putin is less likely to attend the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, starting from November 15.

Further, the US inflation expectations per the 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped to the lowest levels since October 20, to 2.53% versus 2.61% prior, which in turn exerted downside pressure on the USDCAD prices.

It’s worth mentioning that the fears of less demand from China, the world’s largest commodity user, mainly due to covid, joined the higher weekly oil inventory data to weigh on the oil prices. However, the recently softer US dollar restrict the black gold’s downside.

Moving on, USDCAD traders may witness a sluggish session amid the downbeat forecasts for the US inflation data, as well as amid fears of hearing dovish comments from BOC Governor Macklem.

Technical analysis

Unless providing a daily closing below a three-month-old ascending support line, near 1.3415 by the press time, USDCAD remains on the buyer’s radar.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3523
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.3532
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3647
Daily SMA50 1.3519
Daily SMA100 1.3222
Daily SMA200 1.2973
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3542
Previous Daily Low 1.3411
Previous Weekly High 1.3808
Previous Weekly Low 1.3469
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3492
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3448
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3317
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3579
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3626
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.371

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

