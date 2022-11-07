  • USDCAD drops to its lowest level since September 22 amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
  • Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, the risk-on impulse weighs on the buck.
  • Softer crude oil prices might undermine the Loonie and could lend some support to the major.

The USDCAD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday uptick and meets with a fresh supply near the 1.3555 region during the early European session on Monday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to the 1.3465 area, or the lowest level since September 22 and is sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar.

In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, adds to the post-NFP slump and turns negative for the second straight. The mixed results from the closely-watched US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could slow the pace of future rate hikes. This, along with an intraday positive turnaround in the risk sentiment, is seen weighing on the safe-haven greenback.

The Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, might continue to draw support from the blockbuster domestic employment details. Apart from this, the emergence of some dip-buying around crude oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the USDCAD pair. Moreover, acceptance below the 50-day SMA, around the 1.3500 psychological mark adds credence to the negative outlook.

That said, China's commitment to maintaining its strict zero-COVID policy might have dashed hopes for an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. This could act as a headwind for the black liquid and lend some support to the USDCAD pair, at least for the time being. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the aforementioned fundamental factors will continue to play a key role in influencing the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.347
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3479
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3694
Daily SMA50 1.3495
Daily SMA100 1.3205
Daily SMA200 1.2961
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3752
Previous Daily Low 1.3469
Previous Weekly High 1.3808
Previous Weekly Low 1.3469
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3577
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3381
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3947

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

