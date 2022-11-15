USDCAD Price Analysis: Struggles between fortnight-old resistance line and 1.3220 support confluence

- USDCAD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in two months, pressured near multi-day low of late.
- Convergence of 100-DMA, four-month-old horizontal support challenge bears.
- A two-week-long descending trend line restricts recovery moves.
- Bearish MACD signals, failure to rebound from the key support area keep bears hopeful.
USDCAD holds lower grounds around 1.3280, fading the bounce off a two-month low amid Wednesday’s initial Asian session.
Not only the USDCAD pair’s failure to defend the recovery from the 1.3220-30 support zone but bearish MACD signals and a two-week-old descending trend line also favor the Loonie pair sellers.
That said, a clear downside break of the 1.3220 mark could quickly direct USDCAD towards an upward-sloping trend line from early June, around 1.3050 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the USDCAD weakness past 1.3050 will be restricted by the 1.3000 psychological magnet and 200-DMA support level near 1.2990.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the aforementioned short-term resistance line, around 1.3380 by the press time, could renew the USDCAD buying.
Even so, lows marked during October, around 1.3495-3505, appear tough nut to crack for the USDCAD bulls before approaching the yearly high surrounding 1.3980.
Overall, USDCAD remains on the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.
USDCAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3529
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3239
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
