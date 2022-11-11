- USDCAD pares recent losses at the lowest levels in seven weeks.
- Bearish MACD signals, clear break of three-month-old support line favor bears.
- Buyers need validation from 50-DMA while 100-DMA acts as an extra filter to the south.
USDCAD prints mild gains around 1.3330 as it consolidates the previous day’s downside near the lowest levels since late September. Even so, the Loonie pair remains on the bear’s radar as it stays below the previous key resistances.
That said, a sustained trading below the 50-DMA joins a clear downside break of the ascending support line from early August, now resistance around 1.3370, to challenge the USDCAD buyers.
Also keeping the pair sellers hopeful are the bearish MACD signals and an absence of the oversold RSI despite the previous day’s slump.
As a result, the USDCAD bears are all set to revisit the 100-DMA support surrounding 1.3230. However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s August-October upside, near 1.3200, could challenge the pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned support-turned-resistance line restricts the USDCAD pair’s immediate recovery near 1.3370, a break of which could direct the buyers toward the 50-DMA level of 1.3525.
In a case where the USDCAD remains firmer past 1.3525, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the monthly high near 1.3810 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USDCAD is well-set for further downside despite the latest adversities.
USDCAD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3626
|Daily SMA50
|1.3523
|Daily SMA100
|1.3225
|Daily SMA200
|1.2976
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3571
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD: Test of an inverted H&S breakout looks likely around 0.6550
The AUDUSD pair has witnessed modest exhaustion in the upside momentum after printing a fresh six-week high of 0.6632. An upside bias for the asset is still solid as the market mood is jubilant after a noteworthy decline in the US inflation data.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.