- USDCAD could be in for a correction with the 61.8% Fibonacci eyed.
- Support is eyed around 1.3480/00 while1.3650 comes as the next key upside target.
The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Wednesday following some strong two-way price action in the New York session that eventuated in a bid in the US dollar as US yields surged on the back of a weak Treasury auction. The moves have seen USDCAD rally onto shorts and there could be more to come. Investors are now shifting focus to US inflation data on Thursday for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve which could seal the fate for the bears on a better-than-expected outcome. Meanwhile, the following illustrates the potential trajectory from a bullish perspective:
USDCAD H1 chart
The price is up to the prior highs of the sideways channel formed on Monday and Tuesday. A correction could be in order at this point and a reversion to the 61.8% Fibonacci meets structure around 1.3480/00.1.3650 comes as the next key upside target.
