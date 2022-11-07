- USDCAD bulls are starting to move in outside of a ket resistance.
- The daily chart is stacking up for a move to break key structure.
USDCAD is consolidating the recent volatility with the US Dollar finding its feet again after being sold off on Friday surrounding risk sentiment. The greenback has found a bid at the open on the back of China rebutting sentiment that the nation will reign in its zero approach to COVID. The Loonie strengthen on Friday and remains in the hands of the bears but from a near-term outlook, the bulls are moving in and there could be a meanwhile correction which the following analysis will illustrate.
USDCAD daily chart
USDCAD has been testing support and a key structure as shown above. If the bears can get below here, then the floodgates could open for a sizeable correction to the downside. With that being said, there are prospects of a bullish correction as follows:
USDCAD H1 & M15 charts
The price is accumulating outside of the trendline resistance on the lower time frames.
A move in to test the breakout levels, if supported, could result in a bullish impulse into the price imbalance on the 15-min chart that guards the resistance area above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD approaches 0.6400 support amid China worries
AUDUSD is holding lower ground, eyeing the 0.6400 support in Monday's Asian trading. The aussie remains heavy amid China's zero-Covid policy-led growth risks, fuelling a recovery move in the safe-haven US Dollar. Chinese Trade data awaited.
EURUSD pares the biggest daily gains since 2015 below a weekly resistance line
EURUSD remains pressured around intraday low, sidelined of late. Oscillators back the U-turn from short-term key resistance line. 200-SMA, short-term ascending trend line restrict downside moves. Bulls need validation from October’s peak for conviction.
Gold drops towards $1,650 amid risk-off mood, US inflation, China eyed
Gold price slides from a one-month high, flashed the previous day, amid sour sentiment. The bullion refreshes an intraday low near $1,673. The market’s latest risk-aversion could be linked to the fresh fears of China’s covid controls.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC’s next stop is $22,000 if...
Bitcoin price shows a clear retest of the immediate support level, allowing buyers to regroup and prepare for the next leg. This development has bullish implications, especially if the current foothold does not give in.
The Week Ahead: US CPI, UK Q3 GDP, China trade, Disney and Rivian earnings
UK Q3 GDP: The most recent revision to UK Q2 GDP from -0.1% to 0.2% may well have offered the opportunity for the UK government to say that the UK economy is in better shape than originally feared, but for most people it probably won’t feel that way.