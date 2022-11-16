- USDCAD is displaying a balanced auction below 1.3300 as the focus has shifted to Canada inflation data.
- The DXY is eyeing higher levels amid Russia-Poland tensions.
- Canada’s headline and core CPI are seen at 6.9% and 6.3% respectively.
- Oil prices have rebounded as fresh geopolitical tensions could disrupt the supply chain mechanism further.
The USDCAD pair has turned sideways below the critical support of 1.3300 in the Tokyo session. The upside in the asset is capped by a significant recovery in oil prices while the downside is cushioned by geopolitical tensions between Russia and Poland after Russian military attacks. On a broader note, the asset is oscillating in a 1.3248-1.3336 range ahead of the release of Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
S&P500 futures have displayed weakness in Asia despite Polish President Andrzej Duda confirming that what happened was a one-off incident, adding that there were no indications that there will be a repeat of today's incident. The negative market sentiment is still active as the outcome of the NATO ambassadors meeting will provide meaningful cues to the market participants.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is advancing gradually to test Tuesday’s high around 107.00. The returns on US government bonds have failed to capitalize on weaker market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury yields are trading around 3.77% as expectations for the continuation of the current rate hike pace by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have plummeted.
On the Loonie front, investors will keep an eye on the inflation data. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen stable at 6.9% while core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is expected to escalate to 6.3% from the prior release of 6.0%. The Bank of Canada (BOC) has been elevating interest rates at a significant pace and no meaningful decline in price pressures could accelerate recession fears.
Oil prices have rebounded firmly as a resurgence in Russian military attacks and this time to Poland could result in more sanctions on Russia from European Union (EU) and other agencies. Also, the chances of further disruption in the supply chain could dampen oil transmission activity. Apart from that, US oil inventories have declined significantly by 5.835 million barrels last week, as reported by American Petroleum Institute (API).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3289
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3552
|Daily SMA50
|1.3531
|Daily SMA100
|1.3237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD stays pressured near 0.6750 amid geopolitical woes, NATO in focus
AUDUSD is trading under pressure around 0.6750, despite the upbeat Australian wages data on Wednesday. The pair remains on the back foot amid risk-aversion and the US Dollar demand, as geopolitical tensions loom following the missile strike in Poland. NATO meeting eyed.
EURUSD: Bulls meet a key area of resistance ahead of NATO meeting
EURUSD bulls look for a break of 1.0350 on a closing basis on the daily chart. Broad-based US Dollar strength and risk-off flow on fresh geopolitical tensions surrounding Poland leave the pair struggling ahead of the NATO meeting and US data.
Gold bears are moving in at a key resistance
The Gold price has stalled on the bid in Tokyo, falling by 0.10% at the time of writing. XAUUSD has fallen from a high of $1,781.48 to a low of $1,775.97, capped within a potential ceiling of the recent bullish correction.
Ripple: Russian missiles striking Poland could provoke a selloff
XRP price could suffer an unexpected blow as the war between Russia and Ukraine has broadened into Polish territory. Key levels have been defined to guage XRP's next potential move. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.46
Federal Reserve note suffers pivotal breakdown
While investors continue to await a possible Federal Reserve pivot toward monetary easing, the pivot has already occurred in major asset markets, including precious metals. Last week was indeed pivotal for multiple asset classes.